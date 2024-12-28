Karachi commuters suffer due to massive traffic jams as key roads closed amid MWM protests

KARACHI: As Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen’s (MWM) widespread protests continued in several parts of Karachi including Numaish Chowargi and

Shahrah-e-Faisal, many arteries of the city have been experiencing significant traffic jams.

MWM has spread its sit-ins from Numaish Chowrangi to across Karachi to protest against Parachinar situation.

The protests have resulted in the closure of several major roads, including MA Jinnah Road, which is closed for traffic at Numaish Chowrangi. Abul Hasan Ispahani Road is also closed on both sides near Abbas Town.

Additionally, Five-Star Chowrangi is completely closed while University Road is also closed from Metro Shopping Center to Nipa Chowrangi.

Main Shahrah-e-Faisal was closed from Kala Pul to Malir Road, while National Highway is closed on both roads near Malir 15 Bridge.

To manage the traffic flow, diversions have been made. Traffic from Malir, Korangi Industrial Area, and Clifton Defence can use the route from Sanghar Chowrangi to Shah Faisal Colony, Rita Plot, Shama Shopping Center, and Shah Faisal Colony Bridge to reach the airport, according to Karachi Traffic Police.

Traffic from Pehlwan Goth to the airport can use the route via Karsaz, Drig Road, Millennium, and Johar Chowrangi.

Traffic police have diverted traffic from Power House Chowrangi to Service Road. An alternative route has been provided from Power House Chowrangi to Service Road.

Incholi Shahrah-e-Pakistan has been closed towards Sohrab Goth. Water Pump Chowrangi to Cardiac Hospital and Gulberg Chowrangi have also been diverted. Commuters are advised to check for updates before traveling as traffic diversions are subject to change.