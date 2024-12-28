Six of a same family die as tractor-trolley rams into car in Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD: Six members of a same family died and three others sustained injuries when a sugarcane-led tractor trolley, rammed into a car due to dense fog in Tandlianwala late on Friday night.

According to Rescue 1122, the car was heading from Lahore to Samundri when it met the accident.

Rescuers informed that three children were among the dead, while a child, a man and a woman were injured in the accident.

The police and Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the scene soon after the incident and shifted the dead bodies and injured to the THQ Hospital Tandlianwala.

The police officials stated that the accident occurred due to low visibility caused by the dense fog.

The police have launched further investigation.

Meanwhile, a woman was killed and two persons were injured after an oil tanker crashed into a motorcycle on the National Highway near Shah Hussain in Khairpur.

The deceased woman was identified as Sonia Channa.

The dead as well as the injured were shifted to a hospital.