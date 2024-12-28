2024: Maryam Nawaz revolutionises healthcare sector with unprecedented projects

Punjab has become the first province to formally start air ambulance service: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has revolutionised the healthcare sector by launching unprecedented projects to provide healthcare facilities to the public at their threshold, setting a remarkable example for the other provinces to follow.

She said, “The projects like Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital Lahore, Cardiology Institute Sargodha, Clinics on Wheels, Field Hospitals, Children’s Heart Surgery Card, and Free Medicine Home Delivery have no doubt revolutionised the healthcare system of the Province.” She added, “Chinese cancer treatment method: “No Chemotherapy, No Surgery” will also be introduced for the treatment of cancer patients in Punjab.”

The Punjab CM highlighted, “Punjab has become the first province in Pakistan to formally start air ambulance service.” She said, “About 6.8 million patients are benefiting from Clinics on Wheels and Field Hospitals across Punjab.” She added, “Mega project of revamping rural and primary health centres across Punjab is nearing completion.” She converted the traditional BHU into “Maryam Health Clinic.”

The Punjab CM said, “We are revamping a record number of more than 2,800 hospitals across Punjab. Field hospitals are providing quality healthcare services in remote rural areas across Punjab.” She added, “Unparalleled hospital services continue as 950,000 patients have benefitted from the field hospitals. 60,000 X-rays, 135,000 lab tests, ultrasound, first aid and maternal & child health facilities have been provided.”

The chief Minister noted,”6.7 million patients have benefitted from Clinics on Wheels in densely populated areas of cities. Doctors, LHVs, vaccination and ultrasound facilities are available in Clinics on Wheels.”

She said, “Pakistan’s first public sector Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore for the treatment of cancer patients is rapidly moving towards completion. The first Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology for the treatment of heart diseases in Sargodha Division is also nearing completion.” She added, “A target has been set to meet the shortage of specialist doctors in district hospitals. A proposal of special package for the doctors working in remote areas has also been agreed upon, besides a decision to establish cath labs and cardiology centres in district hospitals of Punjab in phases.”

Maryam Nawaz said, “Free treatment and operation of children with heart disease under the Chief Minister’s Heart Surgery Program have been started.” She added, “Public health is a priority, provision of sufficient resources will be ensured.” She highlighted, “We want to provide a better environment for public in government hospitals than in private clinics.” She underscored, “We want to bring improvement in every hospital, every patient should get free treatment and medicine.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the authorities concerned to ensure better traffic management during fog, while expressing a deep sense of grief over the death of 06 people in a traffic accident near Samundri. She offered sincere condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.