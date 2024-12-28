Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Marriage Rumors After Calling Georgina Rodriguez ‘Wife’ At Dubai Gala

Cristiano Ronaldo has reignited speculation about his relationship status with longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez after referring to her as “my wife” during the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai. The football legend, 39, made the remark while accepting awards for Best Middle Eastern Player and Top Goal Scorer of All Time.

“It’s a big pleasure to win this trophy,” Ronaldo said during his speech. “My oldest son is here, my wife [Georgina] is here. She’s my lovely support all the time to carry on to play. In one month, I’m gonna be 40 years old, but I’m not finished yet.”

The Al-Nassr star has been with Georgina, 30, since 2016. Together, they share two children, and she plays a loving role as stepmother to Ronaldo’s three older children. Despite their close bond, the couple has yet to confirm tying the knot officially.

This isn’t the first time Ronaldo has referred to Georgina as his wife. In August, he casually used the term during a YouTube video game of “Mr. and Mrs.,” where fans also spotted both wearing rings. He similarly mentioned his “wife” in a podcast appearance earlier this year, sparking further speculation.

While neither Ronaldo nor Georgina has directly addressed the rumors, fans remain eager for confirmation of what many believe to be one of football’s most iconic love stories.