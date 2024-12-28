Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Marriage Rumors After Calling Georgina Rodriguez ‘Wife’ At Dubai Gala

By Abidoon Nadeem

Cristiano Ronaldo has reignited speculation about his relationship status with longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez after referring to her as “my wife” during the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai. The football legend, 39, made the remark while accepting awards for Best Middle Eastern Player and Top Goal Scorer of All Time.

“It’s a big pleasure to win this trophy,” Ronaldo said during his speech. “My oldest son is here, my wife [Georgina] is here. She’s my lovely support all the time to carry on to play. In one month, I’m gonna be 40 years old, but I’m not finished yet.”

The Al-Nassr star has been with Georgina, 30, since 2016. Together, they share two children, and she plays a loving role as stepmother to Ronaldo’s three older children. Despite their close bond, the couple has yet to confirm tying the knot officially.

This isn’t the first time Ronaldo has referred to Georgina as his wife. In August, he casually used the term during a YouTube video game of “Mr. and Mrs.,” where fans also spotted both wearing rings. He similarly mentioned his “wife” in a podcast appearance earlier this year, sparking further speculation.

While neither Ronaldo nor Georgina has directly addressed the rumors, fans remain eager for confirmation of what many believe to be one of football’s most iconic love stories.

Previous article
Book Review: Historiography and Poetry
Abidoon Nadeem
Abidoon Nadeem

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

State funeral held for former India PM Manmohan Singh

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday accorded former premier Manmohan Singh, one of the architects of the country’s economic liberalisation in the early 1990s, a...

US sanctions Georgian Billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili

UN voices concern over Israeli attacks on Gaza, hospital raid

14 cops punished for negligence, rule violations

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.