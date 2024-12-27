Passport backlog cleared nationwide, DG immigration announces

LAHORE: Director General of Immigration and Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi on Friday announced that the backlog of pending passports across Pakistan has been completely resolved.

During an unannounced visit to the passport production facility, Qazi inspected the printing and issuance process while sharing updates on recent developments.

He revealed that since July 1, an unprecedented total of 3,376,510 passports have been printed. This includes 776,451 in the normal category, 1,896,403 classified as urgent, and 703,656 processed under the fast-track category.

Qazi praised the relentless efforts of the production team, acknowledging their dedication to meeting the high demand. He credited their hard work for this milestone achievement.

With the backlog addressed, the DG advised citizens to directly collect their passports from regional passport offices, as the delivery process has been finalized. He assured applicants that the timely issuance of passports would remain a priority moving forward.

Separately, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also confirmed the elimination of the backlog during the inauguration of the new, state-of-the-art Passport and Immigration Headquarters and the upgraded Islamabad Regional Passport Office.

The Islamabad Regional Passport Office now offers 24/7 services to cater to public needs. Speaking at the event, Naqvi unveiled plans for further reforms in passport services across the country. He announced that round-the-clock passport issuance would soon be available at NADRA mega centers in 14 major cities, providing greater convenience for applicants.

Naqvi highlighted that delays of up to six months in passport processing were once common but assured citizens that timely delivery is now guaranteed.

While touring the newly established facilities, Naqvi expressed satisfaction with the enhanced reception areas, data centers, and online service sections. He also recognized the exceptional performance of staff members by presenting them with shields and cash prizes.

Looking ahead, the Minister revealed plans to establish model passport centers in Karachi and Lahore, aiming to further elevate service quality and expand accessibility nationwide.