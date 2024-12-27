Home Alone Director Explains How the McCallisters Could Afford Their Iconic Mansion

The McCallister family’s grand home in Home Alone has sparked curiosity for decades, leaving fans wondering how Kevin’s parents could afford such an iconic mansion and a lavish family trip to Paris. Director Chris Columbus recently shed light on this question during an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast.

The Winnetka, Illinois, house featured in the 1990 Christmas classic has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and was listed for $5.25 million before selling this December. The home, central to the film’s plot, became a target for the infamous Wet Bandits, with Harry (Joe Pesci) noting he picked the street for a chance to rob the McCallister mansion.

Columbus explained that Kate McCallister (played by Catherine O’Hara) was envisioned as a “very successful fashion designer,” an idea reinforced by the mannequins stored in the basement. “It’s one of the reasons they ended up in Paris,” Columbus said, referencing the family’s expensive holiday plans.

As for Peter McCallister’s (John Heard) mysterious profession, Columbus dismissed theories that he was connected to organized crime, a rumor fueled by Chicago’s history of mob activity. Instead, Columbus confirmed that Peter’s career was likely inspired by Home Alone writer John Hughes’ own background in advertising.

Even Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin admitted he was tempted to buy the house. Speaking at a screening of the film earlier this month, he revealed his vision to turn the property into a “movie fun house” where fans could reenact scenes, like sledding down the stairs. However, the father of two ultimately decided against it, citing his busy family life.

The house remains an enduring symbol of Home Alone’s charm, and with insights from Columbus, fans now have a better understanding of how the McCallisters lived in such festive grandeur.