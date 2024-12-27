Prince William’s Makes Major Blunder That Princess Kate Will Never Forget

Prince William recently shared a humorous anecdote about one of his earliest gifts to Princess Kate, a misstep that she still teases him about to this day. During an appearance on Peter Crouch’s BBC Radio Five Live podcast, the Prince of Wales admitted to gifting Kate a pair of binoculars early in their relationship—a choice that left her baffled and remains a memorable moment in their love story.

“I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once—she’s never let me forget that,” William, 42, confessed. “That was early on in the courtship. It didn’t go well.” Reflecting on the unusual present, William added, “Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars. It seemed like a good idea at the time.”

This light-hearted story aligns with the royal family’s well-known tradition of quirky and humorous gift-giving, especially during the holidays. Past notable gifts include a bath hat with the phrase “Ain’t life a b*tch,” given to the late Queen by Prince Harry, and a “grow-your-own-girlfriend kit” Kate once gifted Harry, poking fun at his romantic escapades.

The royal family also maintains unique Christmas traditions rooted in their German heritage, exchanging gifts on Christmas Eve instead of Christmas Day. Gifts are arranged in piles before being unwrapped during an evening gathering overseen by the late Prince Philip, a tradition that continues today.

This year’s holiday season carries extra significance for the family following a challenging year. King Charles III is undergoing treatment for cancer, and Princess Kate recently completed preventative chemotherapy. Despite these trials, the royals continue to cherish moments of joy and connection.

Reflecting on the holiday spirit in her annual Christmas concert letter, Kate wrote, “Christmas is a time for celebration and joy, but it also gives us the opportunity to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all.”

While William’s early gift choice may not have been a hit, the couple’s enduring bond and shared humor have only strengthened over time. The story of the binoculars serves as a playful.