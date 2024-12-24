Internet Speed In Pakistan Set To Drastically Improve In Next Few Days

Pakistan is poised to significantly enhance its internet infrastructure with the launch of a new undersea cable, part of the 45,000-kilometer 2Africa Pearls project. The cable, which connects Pakistan to Africa and other regions, boasts a capacity of 180 terabits per second and is expected to improve internet speeds and reliability nationwide in the coming days.

As one of 33 countries involved in the 2Africa project, Pakistan will benefit from this high-capacity cable, which is part of broader efforts to enhance connectivity across Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia. The cable will double Pakistan’s digital bandwidth, providing relief to users who have long struggled with slow internet speeds and outages.

Currently, Pakistan relies on approximately 8 terabytes of bandwidth from existing cables. With an additional 24 terabytes, users can expect smoother online experiences, particularly on platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. This upgrade comes as the country plans to add four more major internet lines next year, further bolstering its digital capacity.

Minister of State for Information Technology, Shaza Fatima, recently acknowledged that Pakistan’s internet speed falls short of international standards, an issue that has been raised in the National Assembly. Member of Parliament Shazia Marri criticized the government’s Digital Nation Bill, highlighting the disparity between the promise of digital progress and the reality of slow internet speeds.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed concerns over digital rights during a speech at Sindh University’s Convocation. He accused the government of attempting to control the digital landscape through censorship and warned that the youth’s collective use of internet platforms could be a powerful force for change.

The new undersea cable, along with other planned upgrades, represents a critical step toward improving Pakistan’s digital infrastructure and addressing longstanding issues that have frustrated users, including the freelancing community and those reliant on VPNs. As Pakistan embraces this modern infrastructure, it aims to position itself for a more connected and digitally empowered future.