Harper Beckham’s Christmas Wishlist Revealed As Beckhams Celebrate In $60M Miami Mansion

The Beckham family is set to celebrate Christmas in style this year, leaving behind London’s winter chill for their newly acquired $60 million waterfront mansion in Miami, Florida. Brooklyn Beckham, 25, recently confirmed the festive plans, sharing that the family will gather at the opulent property for a warm and memorable holiday.

Brooklyn, an aspiring chef, and his actress wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, 29, are joining David, Victoria, and the rest of the clan for the celebrations. Speaking to The Sunday Times, Brooklyn shared his thoughtful gift ideas for his family, mentioning wine for his father and trendy clothing and sneakers for his brothers Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19. For his 13-year-old sister Harper, he hinted at another beauty-related gift, recalling last year’s travel makeup kit that she adored.

Harper’s gift ties into her growing passion for beauty, a field where she has already showcased her talents. Over the past year, she took over her mother’s Instagram to highlight her makeup skills and acted as a youthful ambassador for Victoria Beckham Beauty. Harper’s makeup tutorials and her £160 ‘Posh’ makeover display her budding interest in the industry, inspired by her mother’s ventures into fashion, beauty, and fragrances.

Meanwhile, the Miami mansion, dubbed “Beckingham Palace 2.0,” offers the perfect setting for a lavish holiday celebration. Built in 2018, the nine-bedroom home boasts a private cinema, a gym, a spa, a pool, and breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay. With its chef’s kitchen and rooftop terrace featuring an outdoor bar and kitchen, David Beckham is expected to cook up a feast, from turkey to grilled delights, for friends and family.

This will mark the Beckhams’ second Miami Christmas, following last year’s celebration at their $22 million penthouse in the nearby One Thousand Museum building. The penthouse featured luxury amenities like a gym, sea-view terrace, and smoothie bar, but the family’s new waterfront estate promises an even grander festive experience. Matching silk pajamas, a tradition Brooklyn and Nicola began after their 2022 wedding, might also make another appearance, setting the stage for another iconic Beckham family photo.