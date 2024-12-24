Taylor Swift and Hailey Added To Blake Lively’s Harassment Complaint Against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively’s recent legal filing against actor and director Justin Baldoni sheds light on allegations of sexual misconduct, retaliation, and a smear campaign orchestrated against her. The Gossip Girl star, who worked with Baldoni on the film It Ends with Us, detailed incidents of inappropriate behavior and outlined alleged PR strategies that referenced other high-profile celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift.

The complaint highlights a contentious working relationship during the project, which culminated in a strained press tour. Lively alleged Baldoni and his producer intruded on her privacy by walking in while she was changing, body-shamed her, deviated from the script during intimate scenes, and caused discomfort on set with inappropriate discussions about his past. Additionally, he allegedly made unsettling comments about communicating with Lively’s deceased father.

Among the most damning revelations were internal messages from Baldoni’s PR team. These included plans to deflect negative press by leveraging narratives about other celebrities. For instance, Hailey Bieber was referenced in a text where Baldoni shared a thread detailing accusations of her “history of bullying many women,” reportedly suggesting, “This is what we would need.”

Taylor Swift was also mentioned in a PR strategy document, which proposed exploiting allegations of her using feminism as a “weapon” to secure personal gains. The document further suggested framing Lively’s criticisms of Baldoni as part of a pattern by linking her to past alleged disputes with former co-stars like Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester.

The filing provides a deeper understanding of the alleged misconduct and the coordinated efforts to tarnish Lively’s reputation, shining a spotlight on the tactics employed by high-profile individuals to manage public perception.