Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Spark Reconciliation Buzz With Holiday Meetup At Soho House

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited on Sunday at Soho House in West Hollywood, sparking reconciliation rumors as they met to exchange Christmas gifts. The former couple, who filed for divorce earlier this year, were photographed keeping things amicable during the brief 30-minute lunch ahead of the holiday season.

Lopez, 55, arrived at the members-only club with her family, dressed in a cozy oversized cardigan and wide-leg jeans paired with black heels. Affleck, 52, opted for a casual look featuring a black wool coat, jeans, and blue Nike sneakers, carrying a tote bag as he joined Lopez. Despite their separation, the pair appeared composed and cordial as they reunited for the festive exchange.

Insiders report that Lopez and Affleck are committed to remaining in each other’s lives, especially for their children. Both have attended school events together, including a recent play starring their respective children, Max, Emme, and Affleck’s three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The former couple’s focus on family unity has continued even amid their divorce proceedings.

Later that day, Affleck was seen picking up his 15-year-old son Finn from Jennifer Garner’s Brentwood home, with plans to spend Christmas with his children. Similarly, Lopez was spotted with her son Max during the outing, although his twin sister Emme was not pictured. Reports suggest the family is navigating their separation with mutual respect while prioritizing co-parenting and shared holiday traditions.

The meeting comes just a week after sources revealed that the estranged couple aims to stay connected despite no longer being romantically involved. As both Lopez and Affleck focus on their families, their reunion continues to draw attention, fueling curiosity about their evolving relationship.