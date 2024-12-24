Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Children Archie and Lilibet To Face ‘Major Changes’ in 2025

Meghan Markle predicted to make pivotal decisions for Archie and Lilibet in 2025.

Renowned royal astrologer Debbie Frank has forecasted a transformative 2025 for Meghan Markle, 43, predicting that the Duchess of Sussex will make vital decisions concerning her children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three. According to Frank, the upcoming year will mark a period of reflection and preparation, ultimately leading to bold actions that shape Meghan’s future.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Frank shared insights into Meghan’s horoscope, highlighting key moments that will define the year ahead. “January will see Meghan reviewing her best course of action as Mars retrogrades over her Ascendant,” Frank explained. Additionally, Pluto’s influence will prompt the Duchess to let go of elements holding her back, signaling a time for significant change.

Late April and early May are expected to be pivotal, with Meghan making critical decisions regarding her children and close associates. “This period will allow her to refresh her sense of direction and realign her priorities,” Frank added.

The astrologer also pointed to a period of growth and influence later in the year. “Late July and early August will ignite Meghan’s competitive streak as Jupiter expands her potential,” Frank said. “Her true glow-up, however, will occur from October through early December, as Jupiter enhances her global impact, allowing her to make a big splash.”

As Archie and Lilibet continue to grow, Meghan and Prince Harry are expected to play an active role in supporting their children’s milestones. With a year of self-reflection and decisive action ahead, 2025 could mark a turning point for the Duchess of Sussex, both personally and professionally.