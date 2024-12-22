Justin Baldoni Accused Of Smear Campaign Against Blake Lively In Private Text Leak

Actor Justin Baldoni is facing allegations of orchestrating a smear campaign against his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively, as private text messages revealed in a lawsuit outline plans to tarnish her reputation. The texts, reportedly submitted as evidence in Lively’s sexual harassment lawsuit, were published by The New York Times and have sparked a public outcry.

The messages date back to May 2024, months after filming for the movie had wrapped. Baldoni allegedly expressed concern over being blocked on Instagram by Lively’s husband, actor Ryan Reynolds. In a conversation with Jennifer Abel, the head of PR for Baldoni’s studio Wayfarer, he reportedly suggested formulating a contingency plan to protect himself should Lively take any similar steps. “Plans make me feel more at ease,” Baldoni wrote, according to the texts. Abel then looped in crisis management expert Melissa Nathan to strategize further.

Nathan’s alleged suggestions included hiring contractors to conduct “social account takedowns” and initiating anonymous online discussions to discredit Lively. In one text, Nathan reportedly stated, “You know we can bury anyone,” emphasizing that the actions would be untraceable. These messages reflect plans to undermine Lively’s reputation amid rising tensions following the film’s release.

The texts are central to Lively’s lawsuit, which accuses Baldoni of creating a hostile work environment during the production of It Ends With Us. Lively alleges Baldoni made inappropriate comments on set, including remarks about her weight and her late father, further straining their professional relationship.

The revelations have intensified scrutiny of Hollywood’s workplace culture and how the industry handles power dynamics, workplace disputes, and reputational attacks. The allegations against Baldoni have prompted a broader conversation about the need for transparency and accountability within the entertainment sector.

As Baldoni’s career faces mounting pressure, Lively continues to seek justice and accountability, making this case a pivotal moment for addressing ethical standards in Hollywood.