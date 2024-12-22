Greek Royals Set To Make Major Change For The First Time In Five Decades

In a groundbreaking decision, members of the Greek royal family are taking steps to restore their citizenship, 50 years after the monarchy was abolished. The family has formally acknowledged Greece as a republic, signaling a historic shift in their stance.

Stripped of their citizenship in 1994, the Greek royals were caught in a dispute involving the late King Constantine’s refusal to renounce his children’s claims to the throne and disagreements over royal properties. Now, they aim to reconcile with their homeland through a declaration signed last Thursday.

The declaration, which asserts the family’s recognition of the republic and changes their surname to “de Grece” (French for “of Greece”), is awaiting publication in the official government gazette. Once formalized, it will allow family members to apply for state identity cards and Greek passports.

The initiative includes King Constantine’s five children—Crown Prince Pavlos, Princess Alexia, Prince Nikolaos, Princess Theodora, and Prince Philippos—as well as some of his grandchildren.

King Constantine, Greece’s last monarch, ruled from 1964 until 1973, when a military junta overthrew the government. After a failed counter-coup, Constantine was exiled. The junta officially abolished the monarchy in 1973, and a democratic referendum in 1974 confirmed Greece as a republic.

“A historically pending matter is being resolved,” said Athanasios Balerpas, an Interior Ministry official, in a radio interview. “Let’s look to the future now. This closes an account from the past and allows us to move forward as a people.”

Constantine lived much of his life in exile, primarily in London, where he remained close to King Charles. He returned to Greece in 2013 and resided there until his death in January 2023.

This year has been eventful for the family. In June, Princess Theodora married her longtime partner, Matthew Kumar, at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens. The romantic ceremony, twice postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Constantine’s passing, was attended by family and supporters. After the nuptials, the couple celebrated with cheering crowds, and Crown Prince Pavlos personally greeted well-wishers.

As the Greek royal family seeks to restore ties with their homeland, this move marks a step toward reconciliation and renewal after decades of separation.