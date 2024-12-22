Harper Beckham Showcases Glam Makeup Routine in Sweet TikTok Video

Harper Beckham, daughter of Victoria and David Beckham, charmed social media fans with her debut as a mini beauty influencer. The 13-year-old appeared on her mum Victoria Beckham’s Instagram Stories, confidently demonstrating her holiday-inspired makeup routine.

With her hair pinned back, Harper began her routine by applying priming moisturizer to her cheeks and forehead. She followed with brow gel to shape her eyebrows, added a touch of highlighter for a radiant glow, and finished with a glossy lip for a polished look. The young star beamed as she showed off her glamorous results, ending the video with a cheerful pout and wave.

Victoria, clearly proud of her daughter, captioned the post with “Kisses xx,” revealing that Harper used several products from her VB Beauty line.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Victoria shared her admiration for Harper’s style, noting how her daughter frequently wears VB designs to high-profile events. “They suit her and they’re appropriate,” said Victoria. “But she’s a tomboy at heart, even though she has every skincare product under the sun.”

Harper’s charm and style were also on display last week when she accompanied her dad, David Beckham, to an Inter Miami football match. Harper sported a chic casual outfit, pairing a crisp white baby tee with light-wash wide-leg jeans. Adding a trendy twist, she attached a pink Inter Miami baseball cap to her jeans.

Her sleek, straight blonde hair and minimal makeup — featuring bronze eyeshadow, a touch of blush, and glossy lips — completed her stylish look. Meanwhile, David, co-owner of Inter Miami, stood proudly beside her in a navy suit adorned with the team logo, exuding cool sophistication.

Harper’s growing confidence and flair for fashion prove that she’s following in her mum’s stylish footsteps while maintaining her unique personality.