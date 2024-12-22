Ralph Fiennes Opens Up About Challenges on Set with Jennifer Lopez

Ralph Fiennes recently shared insights into his illustrious career, revealing moments of self-doubt while working on the 2002 romantic comedy Maid in Manhattan. The 61-year-old actor, known for his diverse roles from Voldemort in Harry Potter to the chilling villain in Schindler’s List, told PEOPLE that he felt “a little bit lost” playing Christopher Marshall, a fiscally conservative politician who falls for Jennifer Lopez’s character, Marisa Ventura.

“It was rom-com writing. It was light,” Fiennes admitted. “But I think I felt a little at sea sometimes. I wondered, ‘Now, who is this Republican senator?’ My understanding of the American political scene wasn’t as sharp then, and I think I struggled to fully grasp the character. My antennae for American nuances have improved since, but back then, I felt a bit adrift.”

The Cinderella-inspired love story paired Fiennes with Lopez’s character, a New York City maid posing as a wealthy hotel guest, in a departure from the intense dramatic roles he is often associated with.

During the interview, Fiennes also spoke fondly about his Maid in Manhattan co-star Natasha Richardson, who tragically passed away in 2009 following a skiing accident. “I was friends with Natasha,” he said. “Her death was incredibly devastating to her friends and family. She was a wonderful actress and a kind, generous person. I have so many happy memories of spending time with her and [her husband] Liam Neeson.”

Fiennes also reflected on his deep bond with Neeson, describing their friendship as “brother-like,” a connection that began while working together on Schindler’s List. “Liam had this supportive older-brother quality,” Fiennes shared. “On set, you want to give your co-star your full focus and energy. Liam has that natural presence, always asking, ‘How can I help?’”

Looking ahead, Fiennes expressed excitement about his latest project, The Return, in which he plays Odysseus alongside Juliette Binoche. The two previously starred together in the Oscar-winning epic The English Patient. “Since The English Patient, Juliette and I have stayed friends,” Fiennes said. “Her kindness, openness, and courage are truly inspirational. She’s a remarkable figure in both life and art.”

Fiennes’ reflections on past and present projects highlight his commitment to his craft and the deep connections he has fostered with co-stars throughout his career.