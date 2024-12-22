Navigating shipbreaking change

Vessels, it will ensure continuity of the shipbreaking business. This will enable the breakers to allocate funds for HKC implementation in Gadani yards. Moreover, KSEW training facilities can also be used for staff training, a core requirement of HKC. In the long term, this approach will prepare Pakistan for a future where dry docking will replace beaching as the sole method for ship demolition. Additionally, KSEW is well-positioned to qualify for the European Union’s whitelist of yards meeting EU Ship Recycling Regulations (EU-SRR), potentially becoming the subcontinent’s first yard to achieve this distinction. Given the time-sensitive nature of the HKC deadline, it is imperative that all stakeholders collaborate to capitalise on the opportunity presented by the KSEW management. Collective action is necessary to ensure the continuity of shipbreaking activities in Pakistan.

The trade of shipbreaking holds greater significance than being merely a steel supplier to rolling mills. It has the potential to drive the development of a multi-million-dollar ship services sector in Pakistan, generating substantial economic benefits and granting the country greater say in the affairs of international shipping.

MUHAMMAD MOHSIN ZAIDI

KARACHI