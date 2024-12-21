May 9 Riots: Military Courts Deliver Prison Terms of Up to 10 Years

Military courts have sentenced 25 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to ten years for their roles in violent attacks on military installations during the May 2023 riots, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). These sentences mark the conclusion of the first phase of trials conducted by the Field General Court Martial, following thorough investigations and adherence to legal procedures.

The ISPR statement revealed that the convicted individuals were involved in attacks on key military sites, including Jinnah House, the General Headquarters (GHQ), and the Pakistan Air Force Base in Mianwali. Of the 25 sentenced, 14 received the maximum punishment of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, while others were handed shorter terms.

The military described the May 9 incidents as a “dark chapter” in Pakistan’s history, marked by politically instigated violence and arson. The ISPR condemned the events as an “unacceptable attempt of political terrorism,” fueled by a narrative of “hate and lies.” It highlighted the desecration of monuments dedicated to national heroes as part of the orchestrated attacks.

“These blatant acts of violence not only shocked the nation but also underscored the necessity of checking this unacceptable attempt of political terrorism to impose a perverted will through violence and coercion,” the statement read.

The military detailed its comprehensive response to the events, conducting meticulous investigations to gather irrefutable evidence against the accused. “Sequel to the events of this ‘Black Day,’ through meticulous investigations, irrefutable evidence was collected to legally prosecute the accused involved in the tragedy,” the ISPR noted.

Some cases were referred to the Field General Court Martial for trials that adhered to established legal frameworks. The convicted individuals include those responsible for attacking high-profile military sites and monuments.

The ISPR called the verdicts an “important milestone” in delivering justice and deterring future acts of violence. It emphasized that these sentences serve as a stark warning against political exploitation and propaganda, urging individuals to avoid taking the law into their own hands.

“This is also a reminder to all those exploited by vested interests and their intoxicating lies,” the statement concluded. The sentences mark a significant step toward addressing the aftermath of May 9 and ensuring accountability for actions that threatened Pakistan’s national security and stability.

