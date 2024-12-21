Babar Azam Nears ODI Milestone, Set to Break Kohli and Amla’s Records

Babar Azam is on the verge of a historic ODI milestone, poised to surpass cricket legends Virat Kohli and Hashim Amla. The top-ranked ODI batsman is set to become the fastest player in history to score 6,000 runs in the format, a record currently held by South Africa’s Hashim Amla, who achieved the feat in 123 innings.

Babar, with 119 innings to his name, is well ahead of Amla’s pace and significantly quicker than India’s Virat Kohli, who reached the milestone in 136 innings. His recent performance in the second ODI against South Africa on December 19 saw him score a vital 73 off 95 balls, leading Pakistan to an 81-run victory and clinching the series.

This match also marked a return to form for Babar, as he registered his first ODI fifty since the 2023 World Cup. During the innings, he forged a century partnership with Mohammad Rizwan and broke MS Dhoni’s record for most half-centuries against SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia), taking his tally to 39—one more than Dhoni’s 38.

Babar’s consistency has kept him in pursuit of other records as well. With 19 ODI centuries, he is just one shy of Saeed Anwar’s record for the most ODI centuries by a Pakistani batsman. Anwar, a left-handed batting icon, scored 20 centuries during his career.

Despite these achievements, Babar has faced scrutiny for a lack of centuries, with his last ton coming against Nepal in the 2023 Asia Cup. As Pakistan gears up for the third and final ODI against South Africa on December 22, all eyes will be on Babar Azam—not just for his contribution to securing a team victory but also for the potential to further cement his legacy in ODI cricket by breaking more records.