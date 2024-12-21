Simon Cowell’s Son Eric Steals The Spotlight In Rare Instagram Video

Simon Cowell gave fans a rare glimpse into his family life by sharing a heartwarming video of his 10-year-old son, Eric, on Instagram. The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 65, and his lookalike son enjoyed a sunny pool day as they playfully competed in a swimming race.

The video captured the lighthearted moment as Eric triumphantly declared his victory, shouting, “I won, I won, get out the picture, I won.” Simon, ever the doting dad, joked back to the camera, “Well, that was difficult, but it was worth it.”

The clip revealed a much-needed sunny getaway for the family, with palm trees and blue skies in the background. Sharing the video with his followers, Simon playfully captioned it, “I still think I won! Love, Simon x.”

Eric, born on February 14, 2014, is Simon’s only child with fiancée Lauren Silverman. Despite keeping his son largely out of the public eye, Simon occasionally shares insights into how parenthood has changed him. Speaking to HELLO! in June, Simon reflected, “Twenty years ago, I didn’t think I’d have kids—I thought I was too old. But when I got the news I was going to be a dad, and I saw his first scan, everything changed. Every decision I make now is about Eric.”

Eric, who has an older half-brother named Adam from Lauren’s previous relationship, seems poised to follow in his father’s entrepreneurial footsteps. Simon told The Sun that he’s grooming Eric to take over his multi-million-dollar business someday. “I look at things through his eyes now,” he said. “I’m lucky because he enjoys the shows, so he comes down to watch them with me. I’m sort of training him up.”

In 2018, Eric made a rare public appearance when he joined the Britain’s Got Talent judging panel for a special segment, charming audiences as he declared to Amanda Holden, “I am daddy’s job now.”

Simon and Lauren met in the mid-2000s but began dating in 2012. Lauren finalized her divorce from her ex-husband in 2013, and Simon proposed to her in December 2021 during a Barbados vacation. Their engagement was a private affair with only Eric and Adam in attendance.

This rare peek into Simon’s personal life has delighted fans, offering a glimpse of his softer, family-focused side. From poolside victories to big dreams for his son, it’s clear Simon treasures the special bond he shares with Eric.