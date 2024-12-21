Joss Stone’s Husband Cody DaLuz: Their Secret Wedding, Adoption Journey, And Surprise Pregnancy

Joss Stone, the soulful singer who rose to fame in the 2000s, is expanding her family once again. The 36-year-old announced on Instagram Thursday that she is expecting another child, just weeks after adopting a baby boy named Bear with her husband, Cody DaLuz.

In her Instagram post, Joss shared photos holding a positive pregnancy test, expressing her excitement: “Honestly. Shocked was an understatement. Nothing and no one can take our joy now. We are so chuffed!!!! Maybe we should call the ‘Less is More’ tour the preggo tour.”

Joss and Cody are already parents to daughter Violet, 3, and son Shackleton, 2, in addition to their recently adopted son, Bear. The singer’s family life has been growing steadily since she met Cody DaLuz, a former U.S. Marine turned musician, in 2020.

Who Is Cody DaLuz?

Cody DaLuz, who grew up in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, was adopted himself, making the couple’s recent adoption journey particularly meaningful. The pair first met at an airport in Belize before moving to Nashville, Tennessee.

Joss and Cody kept their relationship largely private until 2023, when Joss revealed during a Channel 5 News interview that they had secretly tied the knot. The wedding, held in 2023, featured Joss wearing a £70 ASOS dress, reflecting the couple’s understated approach to life.

A Growing Family

Joss and Cody welcomed their first child, Violet, on January 29, 2021, followed by their second, Shackleton, on October 8, 2022. Their family expanded again in late 2023 when they adopted Bear, a journey Joss described as a “beautiful cycle of selfless love.”

In a heartfelt Instagram post earlier this month, Joss introduced Bear to the world, writing: “The reason why Cody even exists is because his bio mum loved him enough to make an adoption plan for him, and the same goes for Bear. Honestly, bio mothers do not get the gratitude they deserve. It is a more selfless love than I knew existed. Truly.”

Parenting Aspirations

Joss has been open about her dream of having a large family. In a 2023 interview with HELLO!, she shared her hopes of having “25 kids” and revealed that the couple had been working through the adoption process for some time.

The singer’s announcement of her surprise pregnancy comes as another chapter in her growing family’s story, marking a time of love, gratitude, and unexpected joy. With her secret wedding, blended parenting journey, and now another child on the way, Joss and Cody’s journey is a testament to the beauty of family in all its forms.