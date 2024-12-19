Thirsty and forgotten

Gwadar is facing a severe shortage of potable water. Having a population of more than two million, this beautiful district of Balochistan lacks access to clean and safe drinking water. This has resulted in the public being forced to use contaminated water for daily consumption.

The consequences of this water crisis are dire. Various water-borne diseases are spreading, and the high cost of medical treatment, exacerbated by inflation, makes it difficult for people to seek proper medical care.

Providing water that is safe for human consumption is essential for the well-being and health of the people. I request the provincial government to take necessary steps to ensure a steady supply of clean water to the district. This would greatly alleviate the sufferings of the general public and improve their overall quality of life.

SALEH ALI JAN

KOLWAH