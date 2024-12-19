Israeli airstrikes on Yemen kill nine, target ports and oil facilities

SANAA: Israeli airstrikes on Yemen’s capital Sanaa and the port city of Hodeidah have left at least nine people dead, according to Houthi-controlled media.

The attacks mark a sharp escalation in the region amidst the ongoing Gaza conflict.

The Israeli military confirmed the strikes, claiming to have targeted “military assets” belonging to the Houthis, including ports and energy infrastructure. Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari alleged that the air raids were in response to a missile fired toward Israel by the Houthis, which was intercepted before causing any damage. “The targets attacked are used by the Houthi forces for their military operations,” Hagari stated.

Al Masirah TV, operated by the Houthis, reported that seven casualties occurred at the as-Salif port in Hodeidah, while additional deaths were linked to strikes on the Ras Isa oil facility. Power stations south and north of Sanaa were also reportedly hit in the Israeli attacks, along with other locations in Hodeidah, resulting in casualties among employees at the oil facilities, according to Yemen’s SABA news agency.

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi political bureau, condemned the strikes, accusing Israel and the United States of hypocrisy. “The US-Israeli bombing of civilian facilities in Yemen, such as power stations and ports, reveals the truth about the West’s hypocrisy and refutes all its humanitarian claims,” he said.

Al-Bukhaiti reaffirmed the Houthis’ commitment to supporting Gaza, vowing to retaliate. “We will meet escalation with escalation until the genocide in Gaza stops and humanitarian aid is allowed to reach its residents,” he stated on social media.

Pro-Houthi commentator Hussain al-Bukhaiti described the airstrikes as Israel’s retaliation for Yemen’s recent actions, which include attacks on Israeli targets and ships aiding Tel Aviv. He noted that the Houthis have consistently launched strikes to express solidarity with Palestinians, framing their actions as part of a broader campaign against the Israeli occupation of Gaza.

The Houthis have reiterated their demand for an end to Israel’s war on Gaza, the lifting of the blockade, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territory. They argue that their ongoing strikes are aimed at pressuring Israel economically and militarily.

The attacks on Yemen come as the region remains volatile, with Israel also escalating its military campaigns in Lebanon and Syria. Since October 7, Israeli strikes in Lebanon have killed over 3,000 people, while more than 260 deaths have been reported in Syria as a result of Israeli attacks.

The Houthis insist their actions will continue until what they describe as “genocide in Gaza” is halted and essential aid is allowed to reach Palestinians.