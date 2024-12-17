President, PM for further strengthening bilateral ties with the UAE

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), describing the relationship as a bond rooted in “faith, trust, and mutual respect”.

The President was addressing a reception in Islamabad held to mark the UAE’s 53rd National Day, “Eid Al Etihad”. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, UAE’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi, members of the diplomatic community and government officials attended the event.

Addressing on the occasion, the President said that Pakistan wanted to enhance cooperation with the UAE in key sectors, such as information technology, renewable energy, agriculture, and tourism. He invited UAE businesses to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s economy, including the Pakistan Stock Exchange, renewable energy, and other promising sectors as it offered an investment-friendly environment.

The President highlighted that Pak-UAE relations had flourished into a trustworthy strategic partnership, encompassing political, economic, and social dimensions. He added that the UAE was one of Pakistan’s most significant economic partners and one of the largest investors in the country.

“The recent signing of multiple agreements in diverse sectors, including maritime, logistics, and aviation, reflects the UAE’s unwavering support and confidence in Pakistan’s economic potential,” the President said, expressing optimism for deepened bilateral cooperation.

Highlighting the historic ties between the two nations, the President noted that Pakistan was the first country to establish diplomatic representation in the UAE even before its formal formation. He expressed gratitude for the UAE’s consistent support during Pakistan’s difficult times.

The President appreciated the contributions of the 1.8 million-strong Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, who continue to play a vital role in the development of both countries. “This people-to-people connection exemplifies the mutual trust and goodwill between our countries,” he added.

The President extended heartfelt congratulations to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the people of the UAE on the country’s national day.

The President said that the UAE, since its unification, had made remarkable progress, emerging as a global hub for trade, investment, and tourism. He credited the visionary leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for laying the foundation of the UAE’s prosperity and its enduring relationship with Pakistan.

The President lauded the UAE’s achievements in diverse fields and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering stronger ties with the UAE.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the brotherly ties, bonds of friendship and the mutual cooperation between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates would grow further and touch the new historic heights.

Addressing a reception to mark the UAE’s 53rd National Day, “Eid Al Etihad”, the prime minister felicitated the government and people of UAE on the celebration of the day. He said the day commemorated the remarkable journey made by the UAE towards progress and prosperity as well as their unwavering support to the people of Pakistan.

The prime minister said that they were immensely proud of the remarkable achievements of UAE which were achieved in the last few decades first under the visionary leadership of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who was a great friend of Pakistan and his generous contributions in the field of health, infrastructure and airports were known to all and sundry in Pakistan.

Now his great work was carried out by his dynamic son, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan whose practical approach towards transforming UAE had carved a great place for UAE in the comity of nations. Ministers, members of the diplomatic community and senior officials attended the event.