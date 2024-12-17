Kate Middleton Takes Major Decision To Mend Ties With Meghan And Harry

Kate Middleton is reportedly preparing to extend an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this Christmas, signaling a potential step toward mending the royal rift. Former royal butler Grant Harrold believes the Princess of Wales could make a festive FaceTime call to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a gesture of goodwill.

Speaking to GB News, Harrold emphasized the seasonal spirit of reconciliation, saying, “Christmas is all about goodwill to others, letting bygones be bygones. If there’s any point in the year that the families are going to communicate or touch base, it’s going to be over Christmas.”

Kate, who recently resumed her royal duties after completing chemotherapy treatment in September, is said to be keen on fostering progress. Harrold expressed optimism, adding, “I like to think deep down that things are moving in the right direction. I really do think they are.”

Harry and Meghan, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020, have not spent Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham since 2018. The Sussexes are expected to celebrate this year’s festivities at home in Montecito, California, with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meanwhile, the royal family, led by King Charles, will uphold their traditional Norfolk Christmas celebrations, including the annual church service and family gathering. Whether this symbolic gesture from Kate leads to meaningful progress in repairing strained ties remains to be seen, but the holiday season could provide a small step toward reconciliation.