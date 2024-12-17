Death toll from Greece boat tragedy rises to five; dozens still missing

Ambassador Qureshi says minors among over ’80 Pakistanis’ on board ill-fated boat

Investigation report reveals 35 Pakistanis still missing; survivors shifted to Malakasa refugee camp

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Greece Aamar Aftab Qureshi on Tuesday said that more than 80 Pakistanis, including minors, were aboard the unfortunate wooden boat capsized near Greece islands while the death toll rose to five with dozens still missing.

Speaking at a press conference, Qureshi disclosed that the ill-fated boats carrying Pakistani citizens were overloaded and capsized after their hulls cracked.

“The rescue operation is underway. [However] prospects of survival of those missing are low,” said the diplomat while underscoring the dozens of Pakistanis — who were travelling illegally from Libya on multiple boats — are still missing.

The Foreign Office said that its Crisis Management Unit (CMU) had been activated to assist Pakistanis in Greece.

Meanwhile, Pakistani nationals in Greece and their families are urged to contact the CMU via telephone at 051-9207887 or by email at [email protected].

Families of the missing Pakistanis can reach the Embassy of Pakistan in Greece to provide details at +30-6943850188.

Announcing that the embassy would bear the expenses for the transfer of bodies to Pakistan, Ambassador Qureshi expressed concern over children being sent abroad in such a manner.

Urging the parents not to send their children on such dangerous journeys, he called for those involved in this heinous business to be brought to justice.

On Sunday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, on the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, formed a committee to conduct an investigation into the incident.

The body has been tasked with investigating and submitting its findings within five days.

The Interior Minister also directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch nationwide operations against human smuggling networks.

Five Pakistanis dead, 35 still missing

Meanwhile, an investigation report submitted to Islamabad by the Pakistani embassy in Athens said that the death toll of Pakistani nationals jumped to five.

The report stated that three boats — which capsized in Greece territorial waters — departed from Libya’s Tobruk.

A total of 45 people were on board the first boat, of which six were Pakistanis, whereas the second boat included five Pakistani citizens out of the total 47 passengers.

The third boat was carrying 83 people including 76 Pakistanis, three Bangladeshis, two Egyptians and two Sudanese nationals.

A total of 39 people were rescued from the third vessel of which 36 were Pakistani citizens.

The five bodies which have been recovered are of passengers travelling in the third boat with the deceased identified as Pakistanis.

The four victims have been identified as Sufyan, Rehman Ali, Haji Ahmed and Abid. Whereas the fifth victim has not yet been identified.

According to the report, the deceased hailed from Sialkot, Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin.

Furthermore, 39 people are still missing from the third vessel, of which 35 are Pakistanis.

The report also noted that a Sudanese driver who was also among the rescued individuals, has been taken into custody.

Meanwhile, rescued Pakistani nationals have been shifted to Malakasa refugee camp located at a distance of 40 kilometres from Athens.

Case registered, facilitators nabbed

Meanwhile, the FIA Gujranwala on Tuesday registered a case and apprehended two facilitators involved in the accident.

Out of the two suspects, one was arrested from Gujranwala, whereas the other was apprehended from Gujrat, the investigation agency said.

Raids are being carried out to nab 18 human smugglers involved in the boat tragedy, the FIA added.

The case registered by the FIA named smuggler Qamar-uz-Zaman alias Khurram Jajja who is currently residing in Libya.

Jajja, along with his brother Usman and four other family members, operate the human smuggling ring, the FIA further said.

Moreover, Shamrez, hailing from Kotli Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has also been named in the case.