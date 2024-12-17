MQM-P pledges support to JUI-F on madrassa legislation

ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has extended its support to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman regarding the Madrassa Registration Bill.

An MQM-P delegation led by Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui met Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad to discuss the country’s political situation and the concerns surrounding the legislation. The delegation included Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Farooq Sattar, and Amin-ul-Haq.

Addressing a joint press conference after the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman thanked the MQM-P leadership for their understanding and support. “I appreciate the MQM-P for listening to our position on the matter,” he said.

Rehman criticized the government for complicating the implementation of the 26th Amendment concerning religious seminaries. “The law, passed by Parliament, was obstructed by the presidency. We demand its immediate gazette notification, after which any amendments can be deliberated,” he asserted.

The JUI-F chief further said that MQM-P had agreed to advocate for their position. “There is a consensus that MQM-P will take our stance forward and support us in this matter,” he added.

MQM-P Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui endorsed Rehman’s viewpoint, calling his arguments “logical and meritorious.” Siddiqui emphasized the need to address the issue without unnecessary delays and added, “We will support Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s stance based on its merits.”

During the discussion, Siddiqui also highlighted the MQM-P’s concerns regarding local body elections, stressing the need to strengthen grassroots democracy. “We are committed to ensuring that basic democratic systems are functional and effective,” he stated.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori weighed in on the issue, acknowledging the government’s proposal to bring madrassas under the Ministry of Education. “To address the matter effectively, we have even brought the education minister into the conversation,” he remarked.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman reiterated the importance of moving forward with the legislation without unnecessary hurdles. “The madrassa act should be recognized in its current form, and any discussions should proceed amicably,” he said.

The issue gained momentum earlier when Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-e-Madaris, an umbrella organization of madrassa boards, demanded the immediate issuance of the Gazette notification for the Madrassa Registration Bill.

At a meeting held in Islamabad on Monday, Rehman was joined by prominent religious scholars Mufti Taqi Usmani and Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman. Speaking at a joint press conference after the meeting, Rehman clarified that the bill was not controversial as it had already been approved by Parliament. “No objections were raised following its approval. Our grievance lies with the government’s failure to issue the Gazette notification,” he explained, adding that their stance aligns with the Constitution and the law.

Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman stressed that the bill had already become an Act and pointed out that the President of Pakistan did not raise any objections during the stipulated 10-day review period. “Under the law, the Gazette notification must be issued without delay,” he emphasized.

Mufti Munib further cautioned that if the bill’s implementation was hindered, the religious seminaries’ leadership would convene to determine their next course of action.

The MQM-P’s support for Fazlur Rehman’s position on the Madrassa Registration Bill signals a growing consensus among political and religious stakeholders to address the concerns of seminaries while avoiding unnecessary conflict. Both parties have urged the government to resolve the matter promptly to ensure legal and constitutional compliance.