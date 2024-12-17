NATIONAL

Police to initiate probe into PTI protest cases

By Staff Report
A Pakistani policeman (C) fires a tear gas shell toward supporters of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan and Canadian cleric Tahir ul Qadri during clashes near the prime minister's residence in Islamabad on August 31, 2014. At least 300 people were wounded in clashes between police and protesters in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, hospital officials said on August 31, as a fortnight-long political impasse took a violent turn. AFP PHOTO/AAMIR QURESHI

ISLAMABAD: Federal police have initiated investigations into multiple cases following the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest at D-Chowk.

According to sources, Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) have been formed to probe all cases related to the PTI protest.

The sources said that eighteen JITs have been established for 18 separate cases. Each JIT will be headed by a Superintendent of Police (SP) from the respective zone. The teams will also include officials from the Special Branch (SB), Station House Officers (SHOs), ISI, and IB.

The JITs will record evidence and statements of the suspects involved in the cases. Their complete reports will then be submitted as part of the prosecution process.

This development comes as the authorities move to investigate the incidents surrounding the PTI protest at D-Chowk, ensuring a thorough and systematic inquiry into all related matters.

Maryam Nawaz vows to make Punjab a polio-free province

