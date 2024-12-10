Tom Holland head over heels in love with Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya have decided to spend rest of their lives together.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine, “Tom and Zendaya don’t need to go through the formality of announcing an engagement.”

“They already decided some time ago that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together,” stated an insider.

Earlier in a November 2021, the Euphoria actress and Tom explained how it’s difficult to maintain privacy in their relationship.

“A moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” explained the Spider-Man star.

Zendaya mentioned, “The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.”

“I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other,” pointed out the Dune actress.

In another interview, Zendaya reflected on her relationship, saying, “It’s actually strangely comfortable and like second nature” to act alongside her man in the hit Marvel franchise.

“You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting besides,” she noted.

Zendaya further said, “I love working with him. He’s so talented and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down.”

“I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal,” she added.