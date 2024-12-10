Kate Middleton Makes Last Minute Outfit Change For Carol Service

Kate Middleton stepped out in a stunning for scarlet coat as she hosted the fourth annual Together At Christmas carol concert last week.

The Princess of Wales beamed as she confidently took on her duties in her Alexander McQueen coat designed by Sarah Burton, which featured a big bow at the neckline. She paired with Beulah London black velvet bow and Ralph Lauren suede boots.

However, the future Queen had something else in mind before deciding to reach for her well-known festive coat.

During the service on Friday at Westminster Abbey, accompanied by husband Prince William and their three children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 – Kate stopped to greet the guests invited to the special occasion.

Kate greeted Olympic cycling champion, Chris Hoy, and his family. Hoy had revealed earlier this year that he has terminal cancer. While greeting Hoy’s two children, son Callum and daughter Chloe, the Princess complimented Chloe’s sparkly dress, via Hello!

“I was going to wear sparkles too!” revealed Kate, who herself completed her nine-month cancer treatment in September.

While it is unknown what dress did Catherine had in mind but there are already a number of sequined outfits that she could’ve chosen. A red sequined dress by Needle & Thread which she wore in 2020 is one possibility.