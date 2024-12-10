King Charles Surprises Kate Middleton With Good News Ahead Of Christmas

King Charles has seemingly delighted Princess Kate with pleasant news ahead of Christmas.

As reported by The Sun, the Princess of Wales’ family, the Middletons, will receive a delightful welcome and will be “rewarded” during the festive season by the royal family because of their loyalties to the Firm.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl shared, “The Middletons have been very, very welcomed into the royal fold. They have a very close relationship, and they had a lovely relationship with the late Queen.”

She added, “And I think there’s, I think there’s a good relationship between the King and the Middletons. They have been so pivotal and important this year.”

For the unversed, Princess Catherine’s family wholeheartedly supported the Wales family during Kate’s cancer treatment. They became a huge support system for the future Queen.

Kate Middleton’s family spotted at the Princess’ Christmas Carol Service

Moreover, royal commentator Richard Palmer claimed that the monarch might extend an invitation to his beloved daughter-in-law’s family to “stay at Sandringham with the royal family this Christmas.”

In response, Katie said, “I think it’s a very real possibility if there’s space because that’s the problem with Sandringham. It sounds ridiculous. There’s not enough space, but why not?”

She further stated, “But there are outhouses, and Anmer Hall is only a stone’s throw from Sandringham.”