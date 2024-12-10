Beyoncé gets support from former bandmate amid Jay-Z child rape claims

Beyoncé has recently received support from her former Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams amid Jay-Z child rape allegations.

Multiple sources spilled to DailyMail.com, “Beyoncé is said to be confused and shocked by the allegations and has spent the last few days crying,” even though the rapper denied the claims.

“Michelle has been praying with Beyoncé as she considers all of her options,” said an insider.

The source also mentioned, “She has always been Beyoncé’s most spiritual friend, and she helped her get through the Beyoncé-hate train in the early 2000s when LeToya and LaTavia left the group.”

“Michelle was one of the first people Bey confided in and they have been speaking every evening when Michelle has time away from her Broadway show,” explained an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Michelle is often joked about as the third wheel but the truth is that she really holds things together because of her love for God.”

“She is Beyoncé’s rock right now,” added an insider.

As soon as the news of Jay-Z made rounds, the source opened up that Beyoncé “isn’t in a good place at all and is surrounded by her mother and other friends at their home in LA”.

“Beyoncé has cancelled some surprise promotional appearances,” noted an insider.

The source further said, “Jay has reassured her that he isn’t guilty of anything and is infuriated that his friendship with Diddy has dragged him into this.”

Another insider told DailyMail.com, “Beyoncé is embarrassed, devastated and horrified with the allegations against her husband.”

However, the source noted that Jay-Z “is in no way a saint and has cheated on Beyoncé in the past and she hoped that was the worst they would have to go through”.

Meanwhile, the rapper is reportedly “living elsewhere so he can work on his case without interrupting the kids’ routine”.