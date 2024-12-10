Beyoncé’s family feud heats up as fight video resurfaces amid assault

Beyoncé’s family drama taken another twist as they found themselves under the massive spotlight once again after a video of her sister Solange Knowles and husband Jay-Z’s brawl resurfaces.

The viral video which recently came to light, filmed back in 2014, shows a very tense moment where Beyoncé’s sister, who is also a singer and songwriter, and her husband got into extremely heated situation as Solange lashed out at him and started kicking him to the core.

The Halo hitmaker appeared to be standing quietly in the background as the two of her family members were fighting for their lives.

However, many people began wondering that why Beyoncé’s chose to remain silent during the fierce confrontation.

The Grammy-winning star did not step in to stop the dispute or defend Jay-Z, who is currently facing very serious sexual assault lawsuit under the charges of inappropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, the American rapper tried really hard to keep his cool as he attempted a few times to shield himself without throwing fuel on fire.

The intense incident took place back in May 2014, right after Met Gala afterparty.

Moreover, Jay-Z is right now on the hot seat as he and Sean Diddy Combs faced some serious sexual assault allegations where they were accused of assaulting a 13-year-old minor at a party.

The recent accusations have placed both music moguls under intense scrutiny, with the legal battle heating up with new shocking details.