Harry’s New Hustle: Royal Family Goes MIA, Experts Ask ‘Where’s The Crown?’

Prince Harry’s new Netflix series about polo has sparked controversy for “erasing the Royal Family,” according to royal expert Sarah Louise Robertson.

In an interview with GB News, Robertson highlighted the glaring omission of the monarchy’s long-standing connection to the sport.

Despite the Royal Family’s deep ties to polo, spanning decades, the five-part series avoids any mention of their involvement.

The documentary, which debuted on Netflix today, shifts the spotlight to elite players competing in the US Open Polo Championship in Florida, leaving out familiar royal faces.

GB News host Andrew Pierce added fuel to the debate, noting: “There’s a big gap in this because, of course, polo is Prince William’s favourite sport, yet he doesn’t appear in the documentary. But that’s no surprise, given the brothers aren’t on speaking terms.”

The series appears to focus solely on Harry’s perspective, raising questions about whether his distancing from royal traditions is becoming part of his new narrative.

Royal commentator Sarah Louise Robertson, speaking to GB News, remarked: “You can’t do a documentary on Prince Harry and polo without including the British Royal Family.

They’ve been playing for decades.” Yet, the series sidesteps any mention of how Harry was first introduced to the game.

Robertson added: “It’s almost as if Harry has erased his roots in the sport. The focus is entirely on his current polo pursuits in the U.S. and his charity matches in Africa, completely eliminating that history.”

Adding to the surprise, Harry himself plays a minimal role in the five-part series. Unlike his previous Netflix features, fans hoping for another Heart of Invictus or Harry & Meghan will be disappointed.

The Duke of Sussex is barely seen, appearing for just five seconds in the opening episode, asking polo legend Adolfo Cambiaso about competing against his son. This conversation gets more airtime only in the final episode.

The fifth installment does, however, bring the couple into the spotlight.

They made a stylish appearance at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Florida, filmed in April.

Meghan turned heads in a cream halterneck dress, gold accessories, and Princess Diana’s Cartier watch, sharing a celebratory kiss with Harry on the podium during the trophy presentation.

Professional player Louis Devaleix shared insight into Harry’s competitive edge, stating: “Prince Harry wasn’t relaxing—he wanted to win at all costs.”

However, its lack of royal context has left viewers questioning whether Harry is intentionally distancing himself from his royal past.