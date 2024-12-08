Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck Spotted In LA as They Spend More Time Amid J.Lo Divorce

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were spotted spending time together on Saturday, Dec. 7, as they drove through Los Angeles following a breakfast outing. Garner, 52, had picked up fresh bagels before joining Affleck, 52, for a drive through Brentwood and later heading to his home.

The former couple, who share three children — Violet, 19, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 — have been prioritizing family time during the holidays. A source revealed to PEOPLE that Garner, currently dating businessman John Miller, plans to continue celebrating the season with Affleck and their kids after they all enjoyed Thanksgiving together.

“Jen truly just wants her kids to be happy. She will continue to make sure they spend time together as a family and include Ben,” the source shared. The insider also confirmed they have Christmas plans together, adding, “The kids enjoy when they all spend time together.”

Over Thanksgiving, the exes, who divorced in 2018 after nearly a decade of marriage, volunteered with their children at The Midnight Mission’s annual Thanksgiving Street Fair in Los Angeles. They served meals to the homeless community, with a source commenting, “They truly enjoy giving back and cherishing quality time together as a family.”

Garner recently spoke about her family’s holiday traditions, sharing that her kids each contribute to cooking Thanksgiving dishes. “One specializes in mashed potatoes, one in apple pie, and my youngest… goodness only knows what he’ll make,” she joked.

She added that holiday energy is alive at home, recounting how her son Samuel recently filled the house with Christmas music while baking ginger snaps. “That’s the energy I want to see brought to our house right now,” Garner said.

The family also plans to uphold their annual tradition of attending a performance of The Nutcracker, which Garner says is a cherished part of their Christmas celebration. “It’s something I’ve drilled into them — being together with family and enjoying traditions is what the holidays are about,” she shared.

This holiday season comes after Affleck’s split from Jennifer Lopez, with whom he recently separated after less than two years of marriage. The amicable co-parents have been spotted on several outings together, focusing on making the holidays special for their children.