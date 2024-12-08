Timothée Chalamet Wows Fans With Pro-Level College Football Knowledge On ESPN | Watch

Timothée Chalamet showcased an unexpected talent for college football analysis during his appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, Dec. 7. The 28-year-old actor impressed both fans and commentators with his in-depth predictions, displaying a level of expertise that went beyond the typical celebrity guest picker.

In his first prediction, the Dune star chose the Jackson State Tigers to triumph over the Southern Jaguars in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). “I’m going Jackson State — eight wins in a row, 11 all-conference players. It should be a comfortable, easy win for them,” Chalamet confidently explained.

The surprises didn’t stop there. Chalamet made a bold underdog pick, predicting an Ohio Bobcats upset over the Miami RedHawks in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). Citing quarterback Parker Navarro’s 65% completion rate, he remarked, “If he can get going, he’ll tilt this in favor of the Bobcats.” His analysis earned applause from broadcaster Pat McAfee, who praised the actor’s daring choice.

Chalamet’s call proved accurate as the Bobcats crushed the RedHawks 38-3, bringing their record to 10-3. Navarro indeed tilted the game, scoring four touchdowns as noted by Sports Illustrated. Fans and analysts alike commended Chalamet’s preparation, with Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager calling him “maybe the best College GameDay guest picker yet.”

The Wonka star’s performance also gained attention online, with podcaster Ross Bolen humorously tweeting, “You are all fools for doubting Timothée Chalamet’s knowledge of ball. He drank the Water of Life.”

Chalamet, who continues to gain acclaim both on and off the screen, will next appear as Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown, set to release on Dec. 25.