Prince William and Trump Share Warm Memories of Late Queen at Notre Dame Ceremony | Video

By Web Desk

Prince William met with President-elect Donald Trump at the reopening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Dec. 7, 2024, where they reflected on shared memories of the late Queen. The Prince of Wales, delayed slightly by Storm Darragh, was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, before attending the star-studded ceremony.

Kensington Palace confirmed that William and Trump held a private 40-minute meeting following the event in the Salon Jaune at the UK Ambassador’s Residence. During the meeting, Trump praised William as a “good man” and commended him for doing a “fantastic job.” They discussed various global issues with a focus on strengthening the UK-US special relationship.

Trump also shared “warm and fond memories” of the late Queen, a gesture for which William expressed deep gratitude. The Palace described the meeting as “warm and friendly,” highlighting the Prince’s appreciation for the reflections shared by the President-elect.

At the cathedral ceremony, William was greeted by President Macron, his wife, and other dignitaries before posing for photographs. Inside, Trump and William exchanged handshakes and further engaged in conversation, underscoring the significance of the occasion and the enduring bonds between the UK and US.

