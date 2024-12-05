Taylor Swift Achieves Another Milestone After Dominating Spotify

Taylor Swift has recently added another feather to her cap after earning Spotify’s top artist position for this year.

According to Associated Press, the singer’s The Eras Tour Book broke records after becoming one of the biggest debuts ever, citing data from Circana.

Taylor’s book reportedly sold 814,000 copies in its first two days on sale, marking the second-highest number of books scanned in a single reporting week after BookScan began tracking sales in 2001.

Circana reported that the only book to top the singer was the 2020 first volume of Barack Obama’s presidential memoirs, A Promised Land. which sold 816,000 copies, just 2,000 more than Taylor’s book.

It’s not the first time that the singer/songwriter went for non-traditional release.

Last year, Taylor collaborated with AMC to release Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which made over $200 million at the box office and stood as the highest-grossing concert movie in music history.

Interestingly, the singer also smashed first-week sales of the vinyl and CD editions of The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.

The four-LP and two-CD sets were reportedly released alongside the book on Black Friday and also available only through Target.

Meanwhile, Taylor was recognised as the most-streamed artist globally for the second year in a row by Spotify.

A day ago, the streaming platform revealed that Taylor also earned the title of most streamed album, with over 26.6 billion streams worldwide in 2024.