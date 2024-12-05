IHC told 76 cases registered against PTI founder in Islamabad

Islamabad police lodge 14 more cases against the ex-PM following recent D-Chowk protests

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday was informed that the capital territory police have registered 14 more cases against PTI founder Imran Khan, taking the number of cases registered against him in the capital to 76.

The development came at the Islamabad High Court during hearing of a petition filed by Imran Khan’s sister, Noreen Niazi, seeking details of the cases registered against him.

IHC’s Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir presided over the hearing and disposed of the plea after the Interior Secretary submitted details of case registered against PTI founder Imran Khan across the country.

According to the report submitted to the court The updated count includes 14 additional cases that were filed after the D-Chowk protest, bringing the total cases against him in the federal capital from 62 to 76.

In response to the petition, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) provided the court with details of the ongoing cases against the PTI leader.

Interior Secretary submitted reports detailing cases registered against Imran Khan in other provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan.

The case details were compiled from multiple sources, and no further action was deemed necessary.

Imran Khan has faced legal challenges from multiple authorities following his ouster from power in April 2022, with numerous cases filed against him related to charges ranging from terrorism to corruption and incitement.

His political party, PTI, has been in the midst of protests, especially following Khan’s arrest and subsequent legal battles.

The increase in the number of cases against Imran Khan reflects the continuing legal and political pressures he faces.

However, his supporters remain active in challenging these legal actions, claiming they are politically motivated.

Earlier, the ATC in federal capital sent PTI founder, Imran Khan, on a 14-day judicial remand in a New Town police station case.

Imran Khan, currently confined in Adiala Jail, was re-arrested by to police in the New Town PS case after being granted bail in the Toshakhana case.

The ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah heard the plea and approved his judicial remand in New Town police station and seven other cases. The development came after the former prime minister was arrested in seven more cases related to vandalism.