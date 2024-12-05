‘Wazirabad attack case’: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Yasmin Rashid, other PTI leaders

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar, and Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

The court issued the warrants after the PTI Punjab leaders failed to appear before the court for the trial of the case pertaining attack on former prime minister Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

Other PTI leaders whose arrest warrants have been issued, include Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Sarfraz, Shakeel Zaman, Amna, Shaneela Ali, and Hamza Altaf.

The ATC directed the Wazirabad Police SHO to arrest the PTI leaders and present them in court as witnesses. The court has already recorded the statements of 37 prosecution witnesses, and five doctors who treated the injured are scheduled to testify on December 11.

Last year, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the attack on former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad, revealed that the prime suspect Naveed Meher was trained.

It is pertinent to mention here that Naveed Meher was arrested after opening fire on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan on November 3 from the crime scene at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march. The First Information Report (FIR) of the gun attack incident had been registered on November 7.

A joint investigation team – formed to probe the attack on the PTI chief on November 3, has been constituted under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.