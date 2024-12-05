NATIONAL

Eight Khwarij killed in separate security operations in KP

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: In a series of successful security operations on 5 December 2024, a total of eight Khwarij (militants) were neutralised by Pakistan’s security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The first operation took place in the general area of Sararogha, South Waziristan District, following intelligence reports of Khwarij activity in the region. During the operation, security forces effectively engaged the militants, resulting in the deaths of two Khwarij, including the notorious Kharji ring leader Khan Muhammad @Khoryay. In addition to his death, two other militants were apprehended. Khan Muhammad, a key figure behind several terrorist activities in the area, including target killings and extortion, had been on the wanted list of Law Enforcement Agencies. The government had placed a head money of PKR 1 million on him for his role in the insurgency.

The second operation was carried out in Lakki Marwat District, where a fierce exchange of fire led to the neutralization of six more Khwarij.

In both operations, the security forces continued their sanitization efforts to ensure that any remaining militants are cleared from the area. The military’s ongoing commitment to eradicating terrorism from Pakistan remains strong, with these operations being part of broader efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.

The successful elimination of these militants further demonstrates Pakistan’s determination to combat terrorism and safeguard the country’s security.

The morning after
