Playing Pashtun card upon failure of ‘third coup’ condemnable: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bokhari has said that playing the Pashtun card when the “third coup” failed is condemnable.

In one of his statements, he has said that the provincial government’s refusal to participate in the All-Parties Conference for peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is shameful. The party that has been in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 12 years does not want peace in the province.

He said that when all the movements and all the cards were lost, the Pashtun card is being used as linguistics, the children of Pashtuns are being used by the founders of PTI and Bushra Bibi for their nefarious ambitions.

Uzma Bokhari said that the law and order situation in KP has reached an alarming level, Ali Amin should have brought all the stakeholders together for the establishment of peace in the province.

Punjab Information Minister said that Ali Amin has time and resources to attack Islamabad on the call of Adiala prisoner, he has no time for better future of Pashtun nation.

The PML-N leader said that incidents of terrorism are happening in Kurram, Khyber, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan every day, wherein army, police and other security forces are sacrificing their lives to defend the land of Pakistan.

Uzma Bokhari also said that the Fitna party is engaged in running a vile campaign against the same security forces, if Ali Amin is not interested in the future of the people of the province, then he should resign.