Pakistan, Iraq explore ways to enhance military cooperation

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iraq on Wednesday discussed ways to enhance their military cooperation during high-level talks in Baghdad.

In this regard, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, met with several key Iraqi leaders, including Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al Sudani, Defence Minister Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al-Abbasi, Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al Shammari, and Chief of Defence Forces General Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yar Allah.

The discussions focused on expanding collaboration in defence, security, and military training.

Both sides exchanged views on the current regional security landscape and explored potential avenues to further deepen bilateral military ties. The talks also addressed the need for greater cooperation in counterterrorism efforts and intelligence-sharing to strengthen regional stability.

Iraq’s civil and military leadership praised Pakistan’s armed forces for their professionalism, dedication, and significant contributions in the fight against terrorism. They expressed interest in leveraging Pakistan’s expertise in military training and counterterrorism operations.

General Mirza highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with Iraq and reiterated the importance of continued collaboration for mutual security interests. Both countries also discussed joint military exercises, intelligence exchanges, and the sharing of best practices in military operations.

The visit marks a renewed commitment from both nations to deepen their strategic military partnership and ensure enhanced cooperation in combating common security challenges.

