NATIONAL

Gandapur moves IHC to dismiss terrorism charges over D-Chowk protest

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to challenge the terrorism charges filed against him in connection with the D-Chowk protest, ARY News reported.

The case, registered at the Secretariat police station after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest, saw Gandapur file a petition through his lawyer, Haji Ajmal Khan Mohmand. In the petition, Gandapur seeks the removal of terrorism charges, arguing that the protesters were simply exercising their constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

The case against Gandapur was registered on November 26, following the PTI protest at D-Chowk. His counsel has requested the IHC to suspend the FIR and terrorism charges until the final decision is made.

This legal challenge adds to the ongoing cases against PTI leaders, including founder Imran Khan, former First Lady Bushra Bibi, Gandapur, and other key figures. The charges include a range of offences such as terrorism, violation of the Assembly Act, attacks on police, and violations of Section 144. These cases have been filed at various police stations in Islamabad.

The protest began on November 24, with PTI’s march towards Islamabad. Despite the government’s roadblocks, the protesters managed to reach the Blue Area, where the unrest escalated.

Previous article
Pakistan, Iraq explore ways to enhance military cooperation
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Iran releases Nobel Peace laureate Narges Mohammadi on medical leave: lawyer

TEHRAN: Iran has released Nobel Peace laureate Narges Mohammadi, jailed since November 2021, for three weeks on medical grounds, her lawyer posted on social...

Punjab CM launches Honhaar Scholarship Programme for brilliant students

Chinese FM calls for advancing comprehensive strategic partnership with Chile

Palestinian journalist Wael al-Dahdouh honored with Courage Prize for relentless reporting

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.