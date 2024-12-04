Gandapur moves IHC to dismiss terrorism charges over D-Chowk protest

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to challenge the terrorism charges filed against him in connection with the D-Chowk protest, ARY News reported.

The case, registered at the Secretariat police station after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest, saw Gandapur file a petition through his lawyer, Haji Ajmal Khan Mohmand. In the petition, Gandapur seeks the removal of terrorism charges, arguing that the protesters were simply exercising their constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

The case against Gandapur was registered on November 26, following the PTI protest at D-Chowk. His counsel has requested the IHC to suspend the FIR and terrorism charges until the final decision is made.

This legal challenge adds to the ongoing cases against PTI leaders, including founder Imran Khan, former First Lady Bushra Bibi, Gandapur, and other key figures. The charges include a range of offences such as terrorism, violation of the Assembly Act, attacks on police, and violations of Section 144. These cases have been filed at various police stations in Islamabad.

The protest began on November 24, with PTI’s march towards Islamabad. Despite the government’s roadblocks, the protesters managed to reach the Blue Area, where the unrest escalated.