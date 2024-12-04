Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid Spotted Gossiping on Girls’ Night Out In NYC

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid were seen having a lively girls’ night out in New York City on Tuesday, dining at the Waverly Inn in the West Village. According to gossip account DeuxMoi, the two friends were spotted sitting in a hidden booth, seemingly engrossed in an animated conversation filled with giggles and whispers.

The eyewitness claimed that the duo appeared to be exchanging some gossip, with their private booth providing the perfect setting for the conversation. The pair arrived at the popular spot around 7:30 p.m., entering through the kitchen, and enjoyed a two-hour meal before leaving.

Swift, 34, dressed stylishly in a black bubble-skirted Simkhai dress paired with Gucci slingback heels and a sparkly silver purse. Hadid, 29, looked chic in a brown leather jacket and coordinating boots, complemented by a red skirt and her long hair styled in voluminous waves.

The cozy winter ambiance of the restaurant, decorated with red walls, Christmas lights, and green garlands, added to the intimate vibe of the evening. Swift has frequented the Waverly Inn for several occasions, including previous girls’ nights and romantic dinners with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The high-end eatery is known for its comfort food, including chicken pot pie and mac & cheese, and has long been a favorite of Swift, who has visited with friends like Cara Delevingne, Lena Dunham, and Dakota Johnson in the past.