Shibli Faraz follows in Ayub, resigns from Judicial Commission

ISLAMABAD: Day after opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub’s resignation, leader of opposition in Senate and PTI senator Shibli Faraz resigned on Wednesday as a member of the Judicial Commission following instructions of the PTI’s founder.

Earlier, another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub had resigned from the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).

The JCP is re-constituted after the enactment of 26th Amendment to overseeing judicial appointments to the Supreme Court, high courts, and Federal Shariat Court, as well as evaluating the performance of high court judges. It is headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan and includes representatives from both the legislative and judicial branches, as well as legal experts.

Senator Ali Zafar will replace Shibli Faraz as representative and the member of the judicial commission.

According to reports, Shibli Faraz has tendered his resignation to the Chairman Senate through an official letter.

In the letter, Senator Shibli Faraz said that he is resigning owing to 32 FIRs filed against him and court hearings hinder his ability to serve effectively on the commission.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, earlier approved the resignations of Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz, from the Judicial Commission two days ago and directed to be replaced with Barrister Gohar and Senator Ali Zafar.

ON the other hand, the PTI has confirmed that party chairman Imran Khan has made changes to the party’s representatives in the Judicial Commission.

According to the sources, Barrister Ali Zafar will replace Shibli Faraz as the permanent party representative from the Senate in Judicial Commission meetings. Additionally, either Barrister Gohar or Latif Khosa will be nominated to represent the party in place of Ayub.

Sources added that the replacement of Ayub and Faraz was due to the number of cases they were facing. Following the completion of their bail procedures, Ayub is expected to resume his position as PTI’s representative on the commission.