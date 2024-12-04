NATIONAL

Azma Bokhari escapes injury after Canal Road collision

By News Desk

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Wednesday got into a car accident on Canal Road near the Jail Road underpass but emerged unscathed.

Sources reported that the minister was on her way to a scholarship event at Punjab University, organized by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, when the collision occurred. Despite the incident, Bokhari continued her journey in a different vehicle.

The details surrounding the accident remain unclear. However, it was also reported that the vehicle of Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, was struck during the incident.

A rickshaw was caught in the collision when one of the vehicles suddenly braked.

Both ministers were unharmed, and it is expected that they will carry on with their official duties as planned. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

