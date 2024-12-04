Sichuan and Islamabad sign MOU to enhance legal collaboration

ISLAMABAD: A step forward in legal cooperation between Sichuan, China and Islamabad, Pakistan was taken as the Sichuan Lawyers Association signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Islamabad Bar Council and the Islamabad Bar Association.

The MOU on strengthening legal exchanges and friendly cooperation covers multiple aspects of mutual exchanges between legal practitioners from Sichuan and Islamabad.

The primary objective of this collaboration is to deepen legal exchanges and cooperation between the two regions within the framework of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

By doing so, the parties aim to jointly provide more extensive and efficient legal services for the investment and trade activities of related enterprises.

The MOU underscores the commitment to promoting common development through equality, professionalism and mutual benefit.

The three parties will engage in mutual learning and strengthen their ability to provide cross-border legal services to clients.

They will continue to expand their business areas and improve their services, with the ultimate goal of achieving common development.

The cooperation is of great significance in promoting in-depth development of legal services in Sichuan and Islamabad, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.