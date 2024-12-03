JLo talks about ‘Unstoppable’ after Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner reunion

Jennifer Lopez has spoken out about her role in the new film Unstoppable, just days after her former husband Ben Affleck spent Thanksgiving with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 55-year-old actress appeared in a cover story for the aforementioned outlet, where she discussed her tough character in the upcoming movie.

For the unversed, the Marry Me star played the role of a struggling mother as Judy Robles in the forthcoming film.

The mother-of-two said, “There were different sides to him that the kids didn’t see, that only Judy saw.”

“With those types of people, there’s a part of them that fools you into thinking that they care about you and that they truly love you and it’s really about the damage that they’re putting onto you,” The Boy Next Door actor added.

The critically acclaimed actress also shared the complexities of her role, revealing that she empathised with Judy’s decision to stay in a toxic relationship for the sake of her children.

Reportedly, Lopez is currently promoting her forthcoming sports-action film, which is set to release across theatres on December 6, 2024.

The renowned actress’ comments came soon after her now estranged husband spent his Thanksgiving with his former partner.

It is pertinent to note that Lopez and Affleck have been settling their legal matters after their messy split in August 2024.