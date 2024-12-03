Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Parenthood and Inspiration From “Unstoppable”

Jennifer Lopez has shared her struggles as a parent, revealing moments of doubt about whether she was “enough” for her twins, Max and Emme, now 16 years old. Speaking in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published Monday, Lopez reflected on her experiences as a single mother.

“I’ve been a single mom at times in my life, and [I’ve asked,] ‘Am I enough for them?’” said Lopez, who shares her children with ex-husband Marc Anthony. She noted that despite her doubts, she’s come to believe that having one loving parent can make a significant difference.

Lopez credited Anthony Robles, the NCAA wrestler whose story is depicted in her upcoming film Unstoppable, for helping her recognize her own strength as a mother. “You hear it in Anthony’s voice, and look what he’s been able to accomplish,” Lopez said. “That’s what the movie gave me: You are enough.”

The singer and actress emphasized the importance of a strong support system in achieving success. “It says a lot about the character of someone when people are good and loving and supportive of each other, what they can accomplish,” she added.

Judy Robles, Anthony Robles’ mother, and the character Lopez portrays in the film, shared how the story resonated with her personal experiences. She reflected on the challenges she faced raising her son. “As hard as it was, as painful as it was, instead of folding under the pressure and giving up, he and I continued to fight through it,” Judy said.

Directed by William Goldenberg, the biopic highlights Anthony’s journey as a wrestler born with one leg and his determination to overcome obstacles. The film releases in theaters on Dec. 6 for a limited run before streaming on Prime Video starting Jan. 16.

Lopez, who has previously discussed her role as a mother, also touched on blending her family with husband Ben Affleck’s children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner. In a 2022 Vogue cover story, she shared how the process was “going really well” despite the complexities of co-parenting teenagers.

The film’s release comes amid reports of Lopez and Affleck’s divorce, following their July 2022 wedding and efforts to unite their families.